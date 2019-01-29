Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio increases at 6.6% rate in December

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 6.6% in December with an ending balance of $2.18T.

December single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $5.9B, representing 28% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.

Single-family seriously delinquent rate decreased to 69 basis points from 70 bps in November.

Measure of exposure to changes in portfolio market value averaged $23M in December; duration gap averaged 0 months.

