CZR, CONN moving on S&P changes; FOX to stay in S&P 500

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is up 4% postmarket after news that it's moving into the S&P MidCap 400.

The stock is replacing Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), which itself is moving into the SmallCap 600, where it will replace Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND). Essendant is set to be acquired by Staples.

Meanwhile, Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is up 10.7% after hours on the news that it's also heading into the SmallCap 600. It's going to replace Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO), set to be acquire by MidCap 400 constituent MKS Instruments.

And S&P says that when Disney completes its $71B deal to acquire the media assets of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA), "New Fox" will be considered the 21CF surviving entity for index purposes, and will remain in the S&P 500. (A company to be named later will replace FOX in the S&P 100.)

All moves are effective prior to next Monday's open.