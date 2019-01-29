Transco expansion project wins environmental OK from FERC

Williams' (NYSE:WMB) Northeast Supply Enhancement expansion project receives a positive environmental review from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, but the line may remain in regulatory limbo after state regulators rejected a key permit last year.

FERC's final environmental impact statement for the project says it would result in some adverse environmental impacts which would be reduced to less-than-significant levels with mitigation measures.

The 400M cf/day project would expand service on WMB's Transco system by adding 37 miles of new pipeline across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, increasing horsepower at existing compressor stations and building a new compressor station in Somerset County, N.J.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation last April denied a water permit for the Transco expansion; in May, WMB resubmitted its application, which is still pending.