Gundlach sees "recessionary signal" in consumer expectations
Jan. 29, 2019 5:57 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- DoubleLine Capital founder and frequent market prognosticator Jeffrey Gundlach says there's reason to pessimistic about the economy via Twitter.
- He calls consumer future expectations relative to current conditions is "the most recessionary signal at present," adding that it's "one of the worst readings ever."
- In the tweet, he doesn't specify the report, but it follows the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.
- As part of that report the expectations index--based on consumers' short-term outlook--fell to 87.3 from 97.7.
- The present situation index declined to 169.6 from 169.9.
- Previously: Consumer confidence falls sharply in January (Jan. 29)