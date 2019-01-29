Bill limiting pipeline costs to ratepayers advances through Virginia legislature

A piece of legislation is quietly advancing through the Virginia General Assembly that could pose a serious threat to Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline, AP reports.

A House committee that typically sides with Dominion last week endorsed a bill that would add new restrictions on the utility's ability to pass along costs of transporting gas from the ACP to its Virginia-based power stations, potentially reducing the revenues of a project whose costs already have ballooned amid fierce opposition from environmentalists and landowners.

The measure, which is backed by an unusual coalition of liberal and conservative groups, would require that Dominion show an identified need for increased natural gas capacity and that the ACP was the lowest-cost option before the State Corporation Commission could approve passing along pipeline-related costs.

Dominion says the legislation is unnecessary because regulators already have the ability to make sure any fuel costs from the pipeline are reasonable and prudent.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) also are partners in the Atlantic Coast pipeline project.