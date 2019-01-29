Opioid trial testimony: Insys exec gave doctor lap dance to promote drug

The first criminal trial of painkiller manufacturer execs tied to conduct in the opioid epidemic has an early splash, with testimony that an Insys (NASDAQ:INSY) exec gave a doctor a lap dance while promoting the company's drug.

Sunrise Lee, a former stripper who became an Insys regional sales director, gave the lap dance to Dr. Paul Madison in a Chicago club, according to Lee's former employee Holly Brown.

And that came after Insys had begun rewarding the doctor with paid speaking events in return for prescribing its Subsys fentanyl spray, according to the testimony.

Subsys had been approved only for treating cancer pain, though doctors might prescribe it for off-label purposes. Fentanyl is an addictive painkiller 100 times stronger than morphine.

Prosecutors are charging Lee and four other executives (including founder and ex-chairman John Kapoor) with conspiring to bribe several doctors to boost sales of the spray.

