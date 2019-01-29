Vale to shut and dismantle all upstream dams after disaster, CEO says

Vale (NYSE:VALE) will take as much as 10% of its iron ore production offline to decommission 19 dams like the one that burst last week, CEO Fabio Schvartsman.

The company will halt operations using those dams and spend 5 billion reais ($1.3B) to decommission them over the next three years, the CEO says.

The burst Brumadinho dam was one of 19 upstream tailings dams owned by Vale, all in the state of Minas Gerais, built with a method banned in Peru and Chile for safety reasons; Vale already had started the process of decommissioning nine of them.

Meanwhile, authorities say the death toll from the dam breach has increased to 84 from 65.