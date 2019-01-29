Reuters: Pinterest picks Goldman, JPMorgan to lead IPO

Jan. 29, 2019 6:42 PM ETPINS, GS, JPMBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Photo-posting app firm Pinterest (PINIT) has chosen Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) to lead its initial public offering, set to come later in the first half of this year, Reuters reports.
  • That's an offering that could raise $1.5B. Pinterest was valued at $12B in its last funding round, in 2017.
  • The company's revenue in 2018 rose 50% to $700M, according to the report.
  • Pinterest had begun interviewing bankers in a sign the IPO filing was getting closer, Recode reported earlier this month, and it pointed to Goldman having a likely leading position.
  • After hours: GS +0.5%; JPM -0.1%.
