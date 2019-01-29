Flight cancellations widespread ahead of record breaking Midwest cold

More than 1,000 flights are grounded as a record breaking blast of Arctic cold bears down on the U.S. Midwest, prompting airlines to take precautions such as moving airplanes and equipment such as tow tugs, water trucks and planes to heated indoor spaces.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) says it is canceling ~500 of its usual 600 flights at its hub in Chicago’s O’Hare airport from tonight through Thursday morning.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) cancels more than 700 flights at Chicago’s Midway airport scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, and says it does not want employees exposed to anticipated extreme weather conditions for more than 10 minutes at a time.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) had not announced any cancellations as of Tuesday afternoon but says it is preparing for the conditions in Chicago and would provide hot drinks and soup to ground crews around the clock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) says it is planning for largely normal flight operations at its hubs in Minneapolis and Detroit through Thursday.