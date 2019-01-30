Facebook pulls app that collected user data

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been secretly paying people to install a "Facebook Research" VPN that lets the company suck in all of a user's phone and web browsing activity, TechCrunch reports.

"We don't share this information with others and people can stop participating at any time," a Facebook spokesperson declared.

But the move could potentially be a violation of Apple policy - similar to its recently banned Onavo Protect app - with many users installing the program on their iPhones.

Update: Facebook has pulled the app from Apple's App Store.