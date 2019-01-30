Apple relief boosts futures ahead of Fed decision

Nasdaq futures led U.S indexes overnight, rising as much as 1% , after Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) solid quarterly results sent relief waves through the markets.

Investors are now looking to the outcome of the Fed's rate review later in the session, amid heightened expectations policymakers will reinforce their dovish stance and hold off on hikes for at least the next few meetings.

The spotlight is also on Chair Jerome Powell and whether he has any inclination to slow the drawdown of the Fed's balance sheet by up to $50B a month.

Oil is flat at $53.31/bbl, gold is 0.7% higher at $1318/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.72%.

