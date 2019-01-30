FTSE, sterling higher as May seeks renegotiation
- Rip it up and start again? The FTSE is trading up 0.9% after another turbulent Brexit night when MPs broadly supported sending Theresa May back to Brussels to renegotiate the controversial Irish border arrangement and voted against extending the deadline for Britain's exit from the EU.
- The pound initially fell to $1.30 against the dollar, as European Council President Donald Tusk rejected the prospect of renegotiation, but sentiment has shifted in favor of sterling which has been trading this morning at $1.31.
