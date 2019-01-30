Tandy Leather Factory reports Q4 sales up 1% Y/Y
Jan. 30, 2019 6:11 AM ETTandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF)TLFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) reported Q4 total sales of $24.7M (+1%Y/Y), with North America sales +1.8% and International sales -18%.
- Company’s cash totaled $24.1M, as of December 31, 2018.
- Company made the strategic decision to close three underperforming stores located in Irving, Texas; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Minto, Australia.
- Company stated that the FY18 results will be negatively impacted by transition costs related to its recent change in management, an assessment of aged inventory, exit costs associated with store closures, and impairment charges for underperforming stores.
- Company will release FY18 financial results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after the market closes.
- Press Release