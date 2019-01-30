Novartis misses Q4 consensus

Novartis (NVS) Q4 results: Revenues: $13,269M (+2.7%); Innovative Medicines: $9,022M (+5.4%); Sandoz: $2,459M (-5.2%); Alcon: $1,788M (+1.5%).

Net Income: $1,194M (-39.6%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $2,881M (+2.2%); EPS: $0.52 (-38.8%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.25 (+3.3%); CF Flow Ops: $3,766M (+10.5%).

Key growth drivers: Cosentyx: $806M (+31%); Entresto: $318M (+72%); Promacta/Revolade: $330M (+29%); Tafinlar + Mekinist: $313M (+27%); Kisqali: $60M (+71%); Jakavi: $256M (+12%); Lutathera: $81M; Kymriah: $28M.

The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimate were $1.29 and $13.5B, respectively.

2019 Guidance (Current Group structure): Net sales growth: low to mid-single digit; Innovative Medicines: grow mid single-digit; Sandoz: low-single digit decline; Alcon: grow low to mid-single digit.

