Modine to explore strategic options for automotive business

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) announces that it's exploring strategic alternatives for its automotive business.

The company says the automotive market has different industry dynamics, growth trajectories, and strategic opportunities that require a deeper evaluation on how best to allocate capital and resources to optimize returns and strengthen Modine's leading positions in the markets it serves.

Looking ahead, Modine says it aims to continue to be a more diversified industrial, thermal management company with higher margins, improved cash generation and lower capital intensity.

Source: Press Release