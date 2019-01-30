Roche bails on late-stage studies of crenezumab in Alzheimer's

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech has decided to terminate its Phase 3 clinical trials, CREAD 1 and CREAD 2, evaluating crenezumab in people with early sporadic Alzheimer's disease (AD) after an interim analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee showed that the studies were unlikely to meet the primary efficacy endpoint. No safety signals were observed.

The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

A Colombia-based study, the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative, evaluating crenezumab in cognitively healthy people with an autosomal-dominant mutation who are at risk of developing AD will continue.

The company says it remains committed to the AD community. Its Phase 3 GRADUATE studies with gantenerumab and the Phase 2 TAURIEL trial with anti-tau molecule RG6100 remain on track, in addition to its imaging and fluid-based diagnostic solutions.

Crenezumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that preferentially binds to a form of beta-amyloid.