Oshkosh +3% after strong guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) reports sales rose 13.7% in FQ1 to $1.80B as higher access equipment and fire & emergency segment sales offset in part by lower defense and commercial segment sales.

Consoldiating operating income was up 72% Y/Y to rep 7.7% of sales on an adjusted basis vs. 5.9% of sales a year ago.

CEO update: "Fiscal 2019 is off to a good start and we remain confident in our outlook, supported by positive customer sentiment, elevated backlog and a focused Oshkosh team. Led by double digit sales growth in our access equipment and fire & emergency segments, the continued execution of our MOVE strategy drove higher operating income and higher operating income margins in all four segments."

Looking ahead, Oshkosh sees full-year EPS of $7.00 to $7.50 vs. $6.99 consensus.

Shares of Oshkosh are up 2.66% in premarket trading to $72.85.

Previously: Oshkosh beats by $0.64, beats on revenue (Jan. 30)