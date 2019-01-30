FDA grants accelerated review status for Merck's 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine
Jan. 30, 2019 7:12 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)MRKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- The FDA designates Merck's (NYSE:MRK) 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine V114 a Breakthrough Therapy for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by the vaccine serotypes in pediatric patients ages six weeks to 18 years.
- It is also being developed for the prevention of IPD in adults.
- Both indications are in Phase 3 development.
- Pneumococcal disease, which includes ear infections and meningitis, is caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae.
- Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.