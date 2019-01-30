Tupperware falls after weak guidance, dividend cut

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) slides after the company issues disappointing guidance and lowers its dividend payout rate.

Tupperware expects Q1 EPS of $0.90 to $0.95 vs. $0.95 consensus and full-year EPS of $4.06 to $4.21 vs. $4.48 consensus.

"To enable a more aggressive investment in our growth strategy initiatives and potentially fund share repurchases, we have made the decision to redeploy approximately $80 million in annual cash flow that had previously been paid out in quarterly dividends," says Tupperware CEO Tricia Sitizel on the dividend action.

TUP -4.5% premarket.

