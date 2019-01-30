AT&T -2% on weak Q4 wireless adds

AT&T (NYSE:T) drops 2.4% premarket after it reports Q4 results that met adjusted EPS estimates, beat on GAAP EPS, but missed on revenue with a 15% Y/Y growth.

FY19 outlook has FCF around $26B, low single-digit EPS growth (consensus: +2%), and dividend payout ratio in the high 50s percent range.

Key Q4 metrics: North America wireless net adds, 3.8M; U.S. phone net adds, 147K; Postpaid net adds 134K (consensus: 208K); Prepaid phone net adds, 13K; Branded smartphone adds, 467K.

Key quote: "Declines in legacy wireline services, wireless equipment, domestic video and Vrio were more than offset by WarnerMedia and growth in domestic wireless services and Xandr."

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM with a webcast available here.

Press release.

