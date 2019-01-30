New York Community Bancorp Q4 highlights loan growth

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Q4 results reflect regulatory changes easing compliance burdens on banks with less than $250B in assets, allowing it to resume balance sheet growth.

Q4 EPS of 19 cents, in line with consensus estimate, vs. 20 cents in Q3 and 26 cents in the year-earlier quarter.

Q4 net interest income of $247.2M, down 1% from Q3; net interest margin of 2.09%, down 7 basis points from Q3, due to higher funding costs driven by four Fed interest rates hike over the past year.

Loans held for investment, net, totaled $40.0B at Dec. 31, 2018, up 3% Q/Q on an annualized basis; loan growth driven by flagship multi-family loan product.

Current loan pipeline at $1.1B, including $800M in multifamily loans, $94M in CRE loans, and $182M in specialty finance loans.

"While we expect to continue to grow our loan portfolio at a mid-single digit pace, we continue to adhere to our strict underwriting standards," says President and CEO Joseph R. Ficalora.

Book value per share of $12.99 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $12.83 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

