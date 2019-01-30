Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) announces the development of the Spicer TE50 powershift transmission.

The company says the new transmission product is designed for large load haul dumpers, trucks used in underground mining, as well as wheel loaders.

The transmission will launch with vehicle manufacturers in the second half of 2019

"As the market for mining and construction vehicles moves toward larger vehicles, demand is growing for advanced technologies that support greater productivity without sacrificing precise handling," says Dana exec Aziz Aghili.

Source: Press Release