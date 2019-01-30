More on Avery Dennison's Q4 mixed results

Jan. 30, 2019 7:36 AM ETAvery Dennison Corporation (AVY)AVYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) reports organic sales growth of 4.8% in Q4.
  • Label and Graphic Materials sales rose 1.7% to $1.18B.
  • Retail Branding and Information Solutions sales up 4.2% to $412.1M.
  • Industrial and Healthcare Materials sales -1.6% to $175.2M.
  • Gross margin rate fell 10 bps to 26.7%.
  • Adjusted operating margin rate up 50 bps to 11.1%.
  • The company expects FY2019 GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.70 to $2.95 and adjusted EPS of $6.45 to $6.70.
  • The company’s 2019 adjusted tax rate is expected to be in the mid-twenty percent range.
  • Previously: Avery Dennison beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Jan. 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.