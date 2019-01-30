More on Avery Dennison's Q4 mixed results
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) reports organic sales growth of 4.8% in Q4.
- Label and Graphic Materials sales rose 1.7% to $1.18B.
- Retail Branding and Information Solutions sales up 4.2% to $412.1M.
- Industrial and Healthcare Materials sales -1.6% to $175.2M.
- Gross margin rate fell 10 bps to 26.7%.
- Adjusted operating margin rate up 50 bps to 11.1%.
- The company expects FY2019 GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.70 to $2.95 and adjusted EPS of $6.45 to $6.70.
- The company’s 2019 adjusted tax rate is expected to be in the mid-twenty percent range.
