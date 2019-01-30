Analysts on Apple Q1: better than feared

Analysts largely had a "better than feared" reaction to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings report, which had some of the weakness priced in thanks to the preannouncement revenue cut earlier this month.

Morgan Stanley (Overweight): "Importantly, Apple made investors feel better about several recent debates - 1. weaker iPhone demand, 2. gross margin risk, and 3. Services growth deceleration."

JPMorgan (Overweight): "Although yesterday’s announcement will do little in terms of addressing some of the medium-term concerns investors have relative to the drivers of revenue growth as the smartphone cycle matures, we believe book-ending the downside on volumes will help in driving investor focus back to the Services opportunity."

Citi (Buy rating) notes that Apple isn't just a Services company but rather "an IT Hardware product company with great services which are attached to Apple products."

Citi: "We recognize there are no immediate positive catalysts for the stock which is fine for a stock trading at a valuation of 13x PE or 11x PE excluding cash."

