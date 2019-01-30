Hillenbrand beats Q1 consensus; reaffirms FY19 guidance

Jan. 30, 2019 7:46 AM ETHillenbrand, Inc. (HI)HIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) reported Q1 revenue of $410.3M an increase of 3.3% Y/Y, driven by Process Equipment Group revenue growth of 7%.
  • Process Equipment Group revenue $282M (+7% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin of 16.4%, down 90 bps.
  • Batesville revenue $128M (-4% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin of 20.9%, down 10 bps.
  • Q1 Gross margin declined by 98 bps to 35.8%.
  • Q1 Adj. EBITDA decreased 2% Y/Y to $64M and margin was 15.6%, down 80 bps, driven by cost inflation and product mix, partially offset by pricing and productivity improvements.
  • Order backlog of $946M (+33% Y/Y), driven by continued demand for large plastics projects.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities $35.5M, compared to $26.6M a year ago.
  • Net cash flows of $8.8M; and Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $65.3M, as of December 31, 2018.
  • Company completed the acquisition of BM&M Screening Solutions Ltd. for $26M. BM&M is expected to generate revenue of $14M and EBITDA of $3M on an annualized basis. The acquisition is expected to provide an incremental $0.02 to Adj. EPS for FY19.
  • FY19 Guidance, reaffirmed: Revenue growth of 1% to 3%; GAAP EPS of $2.40 to $2.55; and Non-GAAP EPS $2.45 to $2.60.
