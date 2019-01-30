Boeing +6.6% on record quarterly earnings

Record core operating earnings grew 8% Y/Y to $5.48 per share vs. $5.07 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes +14%; Defense, Space & Security +16%; Global Services +29%.

Booked 262 net orders in Q4 and delivered 238 commercial airplanes, including the delivery of the 787th 787 Dreamliner and the first 737 MAX Boeing Business Jet.

Backlog remains robust with more than 5,900 commercial airplanes valued at $412B.

Operating cash flow of $2.9B; repurchased 1.6M shares for $600M; paid $1B in dividends; cash and marketable securities of $8.6B; completed the acquisition of KLX.

Outlook for 2019: Core EPS of $19.90-$20.10; Revenues of $109.5B-$111.5B; Commercial deliveries of 895-905 planes.

BA +6.6% premarket

Q4 results