Nasdaq Q4 reflects 11% organic revenue growth
Jan. 30, 2019 7:53 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)NDAQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Q4 net revenue of $645M rises from 2% a year ago and exceeds consensus estimate of $640.8M, reflecting 11% organic growth partly offset by 7% reduction from the net impact from divestiture and acquisition of businesses and a 2% cut from unfavorable forex rates.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.26 vs. $1.04 a year ago.
- Initiates 2019 non-GAAP operating expense guidance of $1.33B-$1.38B, including expenses related to acquiring Cinnober and Quandl.
- 2018 non-GAAP operating expenses was $1.32B.
- Sees 2019 non-GAAP tax rate at 25%-27%.
- Also announces offer to acquire Oslo Børs VPS.
- "While the acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS would require a temporary, moderate increase in leverage, it will not change our capital allocation priorities," says Michael Ptasznik, executive vice president and CFO of Nasdaq.
- Q4 total net market services revenue increased to $249M from $222M in Q3, with equity derivative trading and clearing revenue rising to $228M from $190M in Q3.
- Q4 total information services revenue rose to $187M from $179M in Q3.
- Previously: NASDAQ misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Jan. 30)