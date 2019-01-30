Anthem up 7% on strong Q4

Anthem (ANTM) Q4 results: Total Revenues: $23,373M (+3.0%); Commercial & Specialty Business: $8,843M (-11.6%); Government Business: $14,462M (+16.2%).

Net Income: $424M (-65.6%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $644M (+90.0%); EPS: $1.61 (-65.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.44 (+89.1%); CF Flow Ops: $3,827M (-8.6%).

2019 Guidance: Operating Revenue: ~$100B; GAAP EPS: >$18.00; Non-GAAP EPS: >$19.00; Cash Flow Ops: >$5.2B; Medical membership: 40.9M - 41.3M.

The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimate were $2.19 and $23.36B, respectively.

Shares are up 7% premarket.

