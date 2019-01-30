Eyenovia up 67% premarket on positive MicroStat data

Thinly traded nano cap Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is up 67% premarket on increased volume on the heels of positive data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, MIST-1, evaluating pupil dilating effect of its MicroStat fixed combination of phenylephrine 2.5% and tropicamide 1%.

The study met the primary endpoint of mean pupil dilation 35 minutes after administration. 94% of treated eyes showed at least 6 mm of dilation compared to 78% of eyes treated with tropicamide only and 1.6% of eyes treated with phenylephrine only.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Topline data from a second Phase 3, MIST-2, should be available shortly.

The company says the value proposition of MicroStat is a much smaller dose of dilating chemicals compared to an eye-dropper which minimizes toxicity.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.