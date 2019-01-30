BAML adjusts estimates on eBay

Bank of America Merrill Lynch adjusts estimates on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report.

The firm now expects 2019 revenue of $10.87B vs. $11.15B prior on a 1.8% F/X-neutral growth forecast. BAML sees EPS of $2.69 vs. $2.62 prior as leverage on marketing expenses and buybacks factor in.

BAML keeps a Neutral rating on eBay and price objective of $38.

"With GMV under pressure and likely declining in the US in 1H’19, we question whether investors would give eBay full credit for potential benefits from cost cutting, payments and ad opportunities. We could see a scenario where advertising & payments revenues and stock buybacks drive solid growth to $3 in GAAP EPS, but would expect a low 12- 14x multiple if GMV is at risk of decline," updates the analyst team.