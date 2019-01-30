MKS Instruments down ~3% post Q4 earnings

  • MKS Instruments's CEO Gerald Colella says that despite semiconductor market headwinds in H2 FY18, the company is pleased with the Q4 results; sales declines 10% Y/Y to $461M.
  • Sales breakout: Vacuum and Analysis: $258M (down 10% Q/Q); Light and Motion: $203M (+1%).
  • Sales by customer type: Semiconductor: $235M (down 10% vs. 3Q 2018); Advanced Markets: $226M (flat).
  • Gross margin declines 100bps to 45.6%; adj. operating margin is down ~220bps to 23.7%; adj. EBITDA margin compresses ~165bps to 26.7%
  • The company expects Q1 FY19 sales to be ~$400M-$440M, as compared to consensus of $449M; non-GAAP EPS to be ~$0.95 - $1.18 vs. consensus of $1.51.
  • (NASDAQ:MKSI) slides 2.78% in pre-market
  • Previously: MKS Instruments beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)
