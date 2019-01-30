McDonald's global comp tops estimates

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable sales increased 4.4% in Q4 vs. +4.0% consensus estimate. Total sales were up 5% on a constant currency basis.

Comparable sales in the U.S. were up 2.3% vs. +2.4% consensus, as average check growth was boosted by menu prices and product mix shifts.

The restaurant operator's high-growth market comp was +4.8% vs. +4.4% consensus, led by strong performances in Italy and Netherlands.

Shares of McDonald's are down 0.50% in premarket trading.

