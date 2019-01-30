Ally Financial Q4 bolstered by retail deposit growth
Jan. 30, 2019
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) gains 1.9% in premarket trading as Q4 adjusted EPS of 92 cents beat consensus estimate of 88 cents.
- Compares with 91 cents in Q3 and 70 cents in year-ago quarter.
- Retail deposit growth of $4.5B during the quarter; Ally's retail deposit customer base increased 16% Y/Y, totaling 1.65M customers at year-end. Millennials accounted for 55% of new customers in Q4.
- Q4 automotive finance pretax income of $335M rose from $285M a year ago.
- Consumer auto originations were $8.2B in Q4, down $0.9B vs. the year-ago period.
- Retail auto net charge-off rate of 1.48%, down 26 basis points Y/Y.
- Q4 insurance pretax loss of $13M, includes a $91M decline in fair value of equity securities; compares with pretax income of $55M in Q3 and pretax income of $80M in Q4 2017; core pretax income was $78M, down $2M Y/Y.
- Q4 core return on tangible common equity of 13.4% vs. 13.7% in Q3 and 10.8% in Q4 2017.
- Q4 common equity tier 1 of 9.1% vs. 9.4% in Q3 and 9.5% in Q4 2017.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
