Ally Financial Q4 bolstered by retail deposit growth

Jan. 30, 2019 8:17 AM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)ALLYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYgains 1.9% in premarket trading as Q4 adjusted EPS of 92 cents beat consensus estimate of 88 cents.
  • Compares with 91 cents in Q3 and 70 cents in year-ago quarter.
  • Retail deposit growth of $4.5B during the quarter; Ally's retail deposit customer base increased 16% Y/Y, totaling 1.65M customers at year-end. Millennials accounted for 55% of new customers in Q4.
  • Q4 automotive finance pretax income of $335M rose from $285M a year ago.
  • Consumer auto originations were $8.2B in Q4, down $0.9B vs. the year-ago period.
  • Retail auto net charge-off rate of 1.48%, down 26 basis points Y/Y.
  • Q4 insurance pretax loss of $13M, includes a $91M decline in fair value of equity securities; compares with pretax income of $55M in Q3 and pretax income of $80M in Q4 2017; core pretax income was $78M, down $2M Y/Y.
  • Q4 core return on tangible common equity of 13.4% vs. 13.7% in Q3 and 10.8% in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 common equity tier 1 of 9.1% vs. 9.4% in Q3 and 9.5% in Q4 2017.
  • Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Ally Financial beats by $0.10, revenue in-line (Jan. 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.