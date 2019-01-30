Analysts comment, raise targets on AMD Q4

JPMorgan raises its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) target from $18 to $20 on Q4 results that showed the company is “executing well on its product roadmap and making progress toward its 2020 financial model.”

Analyst Harlan Sur expects AMD to drive CPU revenue growth in the client PC and server segments and to gain "modest" market share gains in these areas.

Rating maintained at Neutral for limited upside to the price target and on uncertainty as Intel broadens its 10nm portfolio.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

AMD shares are up 9.3% premarket to $21.04.

Updated to add Q4 commentary from Seeking Alpha's Elazar Advisors, LLC: "Stock bouncing after not being an Nvidia disaster. They push out earnings more to the back half for the Rome ramp. Still there's lingering inventory issues."