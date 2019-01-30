Allergan downgraded on soft 2019 guidance in premarket analyst action

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) initiated with Overweight rating and $20 (76% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 2% premarket.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) upgraded to Outperform with a $175 (56% upside) price target at JMP Securities ahead of a data readout on obeticholic acid in NASH patients with advanced fibrosis. Shares up 2% premarket.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) downgraded to Sector Perform with a $165 (14% upside) price target at RBC on soft 2019 outlook. Downgraded to Equal Weight with a $156 price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares down 1% premarket.

ScPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) downgraded to Market Perform with a $5 (23% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.