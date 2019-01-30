Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) issues positive guidance for the period that includes the key wave season.

The company expects Q1 net yield to increase 7.5% to 8.0% and Q1 EPS of ~$1.10 vs. $1.09 consensus. Bookings for the wave season and beyond are strong, according to management. For the full year, Royal Caribbean sees net yield growth of 6.5% to 8.5% and EPS of $9.75 to $10.00 vs. $9.96 consensus.

During Q4, net yields were up 6.8% on a constant currency basis and gross cruise costs per APCD were up 6.1%.

RCL +4.2% premarket.

