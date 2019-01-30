Altice acquiring stake in OTT startup - TechCrunch

  • Altice (OTCPK:ALTCY) is close to acquiring a majority stake in over-the-top streaming startup Molotov, according to TechCrunch sources.
  • The sources didn't discuss financial terms, but the move will act more like an investment round than an acquisition.
  • Molotov CEO Jean-David Blanc says Altice will take 60% of Molotov and that existing investors will remain shareholders.
  • Molotov's OTT streaming platform is popular in France and includes all major TV channels plus optional subscriptions like premium channels and cloud recording.
  • Altice Europe shares are down 29% to $10 at market open.
