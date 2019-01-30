Invesco -6.9% as Q4 suffers from market turmoil

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) sinks 6.9% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted EPS misses consensus estimate due to the market slump and a "challenging investment environment" at the end of last year, says President and CEO Martin L. Flanagan.

Q4 average assets under management of $924.4B, down 6.2% from Q3-end and down 0.6% from 2017-end.

Q4 long-term net outflows of $20.1B, with $16.4B of those leaving active funds.

Net market losses led to a $79.4B decreases in AUM during Q4 vs. a $14.3B increase in Q3 2018.

Sees early signs of improved performance in its U.S. mutual funds.

On track to meet expense synergy of target of $475M for OppenheimerFunds acquisition; sees deal closing by 2Q-end.

Q4 adjusted EPS 44 cents compares with consensus of 54 cents; had earned 66 cents in Q3 and 73 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 32.6% recedes from 37.0% in Q3 and 39.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Invesco misses by $0.10, beats on revenue (Jan. 30)