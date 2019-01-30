Gentex down 10% on earnings miss

Jan. 30, 2019 8:50 AM ETGentex Corporation (GNTX)GNTXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reports Automotive net sales down 2% to $442.8M in Q4.
  • Total auto-dimming mirror shipment units +2% Y/Y to 10,225.
  • Gross margin rate fell 130 bps to 37.9%.
  • Operating margin rate declined 150 bps to 27.7%.
  • The company repurchased 3.3M shares during the quarter at an average price of $21 per share.
  • FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $1.83B to $1.93B; Gross margin rate: 36% to 37%; Operating expense: $195M to $200M; Tax rate: 16% to 18%; Capex: $90M to $100M; D&A: $105M to $115M.
  • GNTX -10.35% premarket.
  • Previously: Gentex misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Jan. 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.