Gentex down 10% on earnings miss
Jan. 30, 2019 8:50 AM ET Gentex Corporation (GNTX)
- Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reports Automotive net sales down 2% to $442.8M in Q4.
- Total auto-dimming mirror shipment units +2% Y/Y to 10,225.
- Gross margin rate fell 130 bps to 37.9%.
- Operating margin rate declined 150 bps to 27.7%.
- The company repurchased 3.3M shares during the quarter at an average price of $21 per share.
- FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $1.83B to $1.93B; Gross margin rate: 36% to 37%; Operating expense: $195M to $200M; Tax rate: 16% to 18%; Capex: $90M to $100M; D&A: $105M to $115M.
- GNTX -10.35% premarket.
