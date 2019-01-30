More on IDEX Q4 results
Jan. 30, 2019 8:53 AM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)IEXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) reported Q4 sales growth of 5% Y/Y to $614.1M and orders of $610.3M (+1% Y/Y).
- Fluid & Metering Technologies sales $237.21M (+6.8% Y/Y); Adj. operating margin of 29.1% up by 70 bps; and Adj. EBITDA margin of 31.3% up by 50 bps.
- Health & Science Technologies sales $225.5M (+8% Y/Y); Adj. operating margin 23.4% up by 110 bps; and Adj. EBITDA 27.8% down by 10 bps.
- Fire & Safety/Diversified Products sales $151.71M (-2% Y/Y); Adj. operating margin 26.5% flat Y/Y; and Adj. EBITDA 28.9% up by 30 bps.
- Q4 Gross margin expanded by 10 bps to 44.6%; operating margin declined by 38 bps to 22.7%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 120 bps to 23.3%.
- Q4 Adj. EBITDA increased 8.5% Y/Y to $162.01M and margin improved by 90 bps to 26.4%.
- Company repurchased 917k shares of common stock for $122M during the quarter.
- Free cash flow for the quarter was $137.36M, compared to $120.37M a year ago.
- 1Q19 Guidance: EPS $1.35 to $1.38.
- FY19 Guidance: EPS $5.60 to $5.80; Company projected 4% to 5% organic revenue growth.
- Previously: IDEX beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Jan. 29)