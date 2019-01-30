More on IDEX Q4 results

Jan. 30, 2019 8:53 AM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)IEXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) reported Q4 sales growth of 5% Y/Y to $614.1M and orders of $610.3M (+1% Y/Y).
  • Fluid & Metering Technologies sales $237.21M (+6.8% Y/Y); Adj. operating margin of 29.1% up by 70 bps; and Adj. EBITDA margin of 31.3% up by 50 bps.
  • Health & Science Technologies sales $225.5M (+8% Y/Y); Adj. operating margin 23.4% up by 110 bps; and Adj. EBITDA 27.8% down by 10 bps.
  • Fire & Safety/Diversified Products sales $151.71M (-2% Y/Y); Adj. operating margin 26.5% flat Y/Y; and Adj. EBITDA 28.9% up by 30 bps.
  • Q4 Gross margin expanded by 10 bps to 44.6%; operating margin declined by 38 bps to 22.7%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 120 bps to 23.3%.
  • Q4 Adj. EBITDA increased 8.5% Y/Y to $162.01M and margin improved by 90 bps to 26.4%.
  • Company repurchased 917k shares of common stock for $122M during the quarter.
  • Free cash flow for the quarter was $137.36M, compared to $120.37M a year ago.
  • 1Q19 Guidance: EPS $1.35 to $1.38.
  • FY19 Guidance: EPS $5.60 to $5.80; Company projected 4% to 5% organic revenue growth.
  • Previously: IDEX beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Jan. 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.