Michaels to rebrand Pat Catan's locations

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) says it plans to close all of its Pat Catan's stores in FQ4.

The retailer plans to rebrand up to 12 of the closed Pat Catan’s stores and reopen them under the Michaels banner.

"Over the last three years, we have delivered value through the significant expansion of our China-based sourcing team and the growth of our wholesale business. However, the Pat Catan’s retail business has struggled in the face of industry headwinds," notes Michaels CEO Chuck Rubin.

"We believe these changes will provide more value for customers and shareholders by enabling us to leverage a more consistent merchandise assortment and eliminate duplicative retail operating expenses," he adds.

MIK -1.50% premarket to $14.50.

Source: Press Release