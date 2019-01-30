Cruise line sector rallies after Royal Caribbean impresses

The cruise line sector is getting a lift from the strong outlook issued by Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) on the Wave Season and 2019 as a whole. The highlight of Royal's report was the outlook for 2019 net yield growth of +6.0% to +8.0% vs. +5.6% consensus.

Royal Caribbean is up 4.22% in premarket trading, while Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is 2.20% higher and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) is showing a 1.44% gain .

