Ekso Bionics up 35% on announcing JV in China

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) has entered into an agreement with Zhejiang Youchuang Venture Capital Investment Co. and Zhejiang Silicon Paradise Asset Management Group to establish a joint venture (JV) to create a global exoskeleton manufacturing center.

The JV will develop, sell and support exoskeleton products into China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia, and will be capitalized at greater than $100M over its term.

Ekso Bionics will license its manufacturing technology and contribute its relevant Chinese patent rights to the JV in exchange for a 20% ownership position, with the other partners committing over $90M in cash.

As part of the agreement, Ekso will receive royalties on the JV’s medical and industrial product sales. ZYVC and its related parties will also make an equity investment of $10M.