Coherent -10% on Q2 outlook, Needham downgrade
Jan. 30, 2019 9:07 AM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR)COHRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Needham downgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from Buy to Hold after the "much weaker" Q2 outlook and the company's decision to pull FY guidance.
- Analyst James Ricchiuti: "Our concern looking out over the next several quarters is that not only is there likely to be little if any improvement in the display and materials processing businesses, but other parts of COHR’s business that have been performing relatively well could slow."
- Source: Bloomberg First Word.
- COHR's earnings press release and call transcript.
- Coherent shares are down 10.4% premarket to $110.