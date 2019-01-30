Tupperware dives 20%
- Selling pressure on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) has picked up in the early session as investors latch on to the company's below-consensus guidance and eye-raising dividend rate slash ($0.27/share from $0.68/share).
- Shares of Tupperware are down 20.04% premarket to $30.50 and the 52-week low of $29.82 looks to be in jeopardy of being breached. Tupperware had run up a 18% gain in the few weeeks before earnings hit this morning.
