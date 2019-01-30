Tupperware dives 20%

  • Selling pressure on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) has picked up in the early session as investors latch on to the company's below-consensus guidance and eye-raising dividend rate slash ($0.27/share from $0.68/share).
  • Shares of Tupperware are down 20.04% premarket to $30.50 and the 52-week low of $29.82 looks to be in jeopardy of being breached. Tupperware had run up a 18% gain in the few weeeks before earnings hit this morning.
  • Previously: Tupperware declares $0.27 dividend (Jan. 30)
  • Previously: Tupperware falls after weak guidance, dividend cut (Jan. 30)
