Fed seen on hold today, but outlook will be key

Getting a bit lost in the flood of major earnings reports is the FOMC's two-day policy meeting, ending today and then to be followed by Chair Jay Powell's press conference (beginning this year, we are to be blessed with a presser following every FOMC meeting, not just quarterly).

No one is expecting any movement on rates, but the investor and pundit class will be closely parsing the policy statement and Powell's words for clues about the future.

Recent Fed speakers - even the normally hawkish ones - have left little doubt they're in favor of a pause in the rate hike cycle through at least this year's first quarter.

Then there's the continuing shrinkage in the central bank's bloated balance sheet. While most talk is about the direction of rates, some believe the runoff is of far greater import. It could be argued the current stock market rally is tied to the Fed's signaling that this runoff will end sooner than previously planned.