TG Therapeutics up 7% premarket on positive TG-1101/TGR-1202 data

  • TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is up 7% premarket on light volume on the heels of data just published in The Lancet Haematology on triplet therapy TG-1101, TGR-1202 and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and J&J's (NYSE:JNJ) Imbruvica (ibrutinib).
  • The results were generated from 46 patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell blood cancers. The overall response rate in 44 evaluable patients was 84%, including a 100% response rate in 22 patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). 36% (n=8/22) of the CLL/SLL patients were complete responders.
  • The response rate was 68% (n=15/22) in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and 100% in patients with marginal zone lymphoma (n=3) and mantle cell lymphoma (n=6).
  • TG-1101 is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody. TGR-1202 is a PI3K delta inhibitor. Ibrutinib is a Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor.
  • Clinical development is ongoing.
