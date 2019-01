AMD, BA, VALE among premarket gainers

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +176% on eliminating debt.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) +52% on positive MicroStat data.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) +33% on $100M JV to develop the Exoskeleton market in Asia.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSX) +17% on receiving $1M investment from RH Electronics at $4.08 per ADS.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +15% on publication of data supporting piclidenoson and namodenson.

BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) +12% as its affiliate OncoCyte has reported positive results from an R&D validation study of DetermaVu.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) +10% on Q4 results.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) +10% on Q1 results.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) +9% .

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) +8% .

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) +8% as the company outlined plans to cut production.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) +8% on Intel offer.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) +8% on initiating quarterly dividend.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) +7% on Q4 results.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) +7% .

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) +7% on Q4 results.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) +7% .

Boeing (NYSE:BA) +7% on Q4 results.