U.S. Treasury offering $84B of securities, raising $29.9B new cash

Jan. 30, 2019 9:19 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • U.S. Treasury Department is offering $84B of Treasury securities to refund about $54.1B of privately held Treasury notes and bonds maturing on Feb. 15, 2019.
  • Issuance will raise new cash of about $29.9B. Securities are:
  1. 3-year note in the amount of $38B maturing Feb. 15, 2022; auction at 1:00 PM ET, Feb. 5, 2019.
  2. 10-year note in the amount of $27B maturing Feb. 15, 2029; auction at 1:00 PM ET, Feb. 6, 2019.
  3. 30-year bond in the amount of $19B maturing Feb. 15, 2049; auction at 1:00 PM ET, Feb. 7, 2019.
  • No increase in nominal coupon and FRN auction sizes over upcoming quarter.
  • Sees volume of bills outstanding to gradually increase, though at a more modest pace than the mid-October 2018 to early December 2018 period.
  • Sees net TIPS issuance for CY2019 about $22B-$27B vs. $20B-$30B estimate given in November.
  • If Congress doesn't increase debt limit or further suspend debt limit by March 1, then the Treasury would use certain extraordinary measures to continue to finance the government on a temporary basis.
  • Doesn't see bill issuance as volatile as in the past when prior debt limit suspension periods expired.
