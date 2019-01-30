More on Navios Maritime Containers Q4 earnings

Jan. 30, 2019 9:25 AM ETNavios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)NMMBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) reports Q4 sales increased 61% Y/Y to $34.4M, primarily due to higher number of vessels operating.
  • Fleet includes 30 vessels up from 21 since end of 2017; average age of fleet is 10.5 years; the Company has chartered-out 45.4% and 14.5% of available days for 2019 and 2020, respectively, and expected to generate sales of $91.4M and $42.4M, respectively.
  • Average expected daily charter-out rate is $18,654 and $26,609 for 2019 and for 2020, respectively
  • Adj. EBITDA margin declines ~215bps to 44.3%
  • In December 2018, Navios Containers entered into a debt refinancing agreement with for $50M loan; after the transaction the Company has no debt maturities until 2022.
